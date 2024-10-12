Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 Evening habits after 7 PM for a healthier you

    Many people strive to maintain a healthy lifestyle throughout the day but unknowingly make small mistakes at night, disrupting their routine and potentially harming their health.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    Maintaining good health requires a healthy lifestyle. Everything we do throughout the day impacts our health. When we eat, when we wake up, our morning activities, and our pre-sleep routines all significantly affect our well-being. Many people try to keep their day healthy, but unknowingly make small mistakes at night. These mistakes can disrupt the routine and harm your health.

    Just as morning activities set the tone for the entire day, actions before bed can either improve or damage health. We're discussing four things you should do after 7 pm to enhance your well-being.

    Walk an hour before bed

    Benefits of walking an hour before bed
    Experts say that walking an hour before bed has a positive effect on the body. To stay healthy, dinner should be light, and there should be a 3-hour gap between dinner and bedtime. You should walk for about 1 hour before going to sleep. This helps in digesting food, and you don't feel heavy in the stomach while sleeping. Because of this, you will lose weight. You also get good sleep.

    Meditate
    Meditating after 7 pm is also important. Experts say that doing this reduces stress, provides mental peace, and improves mental health. Meditating for some time removes all-day fatigue and keeps you refreshed.

    Chamomile Tea for Stress

    This tea is full of good qualities. Drinking it gives good sleep, improves digestion, controls sugar levels, and reduces stress and anxiety. Experts recommend including this tea in your diet every day after 7 pm.

    Reduce Screen Time
    Reduce screen time after 7 pm, and reduce your phone usage. Reducing screen time can help you sleep better and improves your sleep quality. If you don't get proper sleep, it affects your mood, digestion, and many other bodily functions. In such a situation, good sleep is essential for staying healthy. That's why reduce screen time as much as possible.

