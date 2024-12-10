Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani? The controversial rebel leader of Syria

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, a key figure in the Syrian rebellion, has played a crucial role in planning the recent offensive, leading to significant rebel gains, including the capture of Aleppo and Idlib, as the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Abu Mohammad al Jolani

Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, a key figure in the Syrian rebellion, has long been shrouded in mystery and controversy. As leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Jolani has been instrumental in planning the recent offensive.

Mohd Jolani

Born Ahmad Hussein al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the 1970s, Jolani's lineage traces back to Syria's Golan Heights. His family was displaced following the Israeli occupation of the region in 1967.

Syria Rebels

In 2011, with the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War, he returned to Syria, becoming a leading figure in Jabhat al-Nusra, which acted as al-Qaeda's Syrian branch.

Syrian Conflict

This ideological difference led to Jabhat al-Nusra splitting from al-Qaeda and transforming into Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in 2017. Under Jolani's leadership, HTS distanced itself from al-Qaeda's global jihadism.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Despite its dominance, HTS's rule has been marred by accusations of human rights abuses, including torture and monopolization of administration. Jolani's leadership has reshaped Syria's rebel landscape.

