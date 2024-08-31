Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tesla is offering Rs 28,000 per day for walking 7 hours; How to apply?

    Tesla is offering a unique job opportunity where you can earn $340 per day by walking for 7 hours. The job involves data collection for humanoid robot training and comes with benefits like health insurance and pension. Learn more about this intriguing opportunity.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Elon Musk's job offer

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, needs no introduction. Thousands aspire to work for his company. The craze for Tesla cars in the electric car segment is unparalleled.

    article_image2

    Tesla

    Recently, Elon Musk's Tesla announced a unique job. They are offering a salary of Rs. 28,000 ($340) for walking seven hours a day. That means you earn Rs. 4,000 per hour.

    article_image3

    Elon Musk

    There is no office work in this job. The main duty is to walk for a specified time every day. Moreover, facilities like health insurance and pension are also available. This job is available in America.

    article_image4

    Tesla Job Offer

    Moreover, the minimum qualification for this job is passing 5th grade. This job, called "Data Collection Operator," is part of Tesla's efforts to train humanoid robots using motion capture technology.

    article_image5

    Vacancies in Tesla

    Employees joining this job have to wear motion capture suits and virtual reality headsets. They will be paid approximately Rs. 4,000 ($48) per hour for this. This job is designed to collect and analyze data to improve the performance of robots.

    article_image6

    Weird Jobs

    They have to collect and analyze this data. After that, they have to prepare detailed reports based on their observations. Applicants for this role should have expertise in data collection and analysis.

    article_image7

    Data Collection Operator

    Applicants must fulfil certain conditions to be eligible. They should have a height of 5'7" to 5'11". Moreover, they should have experience in virtual reality technology. This job is currently only available in America.

    article_image8

    Job Vacancies

    Moreover, the salary ranges from Rs. 2,120 to Rs. 4,000 per hour depending on qualifications and skills. Experts say that this job offers a unique opportunity for those interested in robotics and artificial intelligence.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Mi8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway snt

    Russia's Mi-8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway

    BREAKING Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in Kamchatka region, search underway snt

    Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in Kamchatka region, search underway

    47 Indians rescued from cyber-scam centres in Laos' Golden Triangle SEZ, total victims freed reaches 635 snt

    47 Indians rescued from cyber-scam centres in Laos' Golden Triangle SEZ, total victims freed reaches 635

    Man storms press area at Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, subdued with taser amid security concerns (WATCH) snt

    Man storms press area at Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, subdued with taser amid security concerns (WATCH)

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH) snt

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Photos Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in green lehenga; fans can't miss it RBA

    Photos: Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in green lehenga; fans can't miss it

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Delicious modak recipes to delight Lord Ganesha RTM

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Delicious modak recipes to delight Lord Ganesha

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report dmn

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report

    Russia Mi8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway snt

    Russia's Mi-8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway

    Pooja Bedi grills Salman Khan on his signature shirtless style; You won't believe his epic response RTM

    Pooja Bedi grills Salman Khan on his signature shirtless style; You won't believe his epic response

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon