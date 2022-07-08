Shinzo Abe shot dead: Attacks on key figures from Japan in the past

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, shot dead on Friday during an election campaign in Nara city, was one of the country's influential figures. Here's a look at some key figures from the country who were victims of gun attacks.

Image Credit: Getty Images

One of Japan's most influential figures and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative, was killed on Friday after being fatally shot during an election campaign in western Japan's Nara city. Also read: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe passes away after being shot

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to Kyodo News, the 67-year-old leader was shot from behind minutes after he began his speech ahead of the weekend's Upper House elections in one of the world's safest nations with some of the strictest gun control laws.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gun violence is sporadic in Japan, which has one of the strictest gun control measures in the world. Abe, believed to have been killed by a self-modified gun, was provided with the highest protection. Here is the list of several gun attacks on key figures, including politicians, in Japan in the past: Also read: Shinzo Abe passes away: Shooter shot twice, was 'dissatisfied' with leader

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 1990, then-Nagasaki City Mayor Motoshima Hitoshi was seriously injured after being shot by a right-winger.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 1992, a right-wing gunman fired shots at the Liberal Democratic Party's then-Vice President Kanemaru Shin during a speech in Tochigi Prefecture of the country. Kanemaru was, however, uninjured.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 1994, former Prime Minister Hosokawa Morihiro was shot at by a former right-wing group member in a Tokyo hotel. Hosokawa escaped unharmed in the incident. Also read: Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The National Police Agency's then-Commissioner General Kunimatsu Takaji was shot and seriously injured in front of his residence in Tokyo in 1995.

Image Credit: Getty Images