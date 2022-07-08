Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shinzo Abe passes away: Shooter shot twice, was 'dissatisfied' with leader

    Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, is believed to have served in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. He was estimated to be 10 feet behind Shinzo Abe when he shot at him. He was carrying a "handmade pistol," according to local media, and he informed police after his arrest that he "targeted Abe with the goal of murdering him." 

    Shinzo Abe passes away Shooter shot twice was dissatisfied with leader gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Japan, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 4:56 PM IST

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away today after being shot while campaigning in Nara. The alleged shooter was apprehended shortly after. Officials claim explosives were discovered at his home. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. 

    Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, is believed to have served in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. He was estimated to be 10 feet behind Shinzo Abe when he shot at him. He was carrying a "handmade pistol," according to local media, and he informed police after his arrest that he "targeted Abe with the goal of murdering him." According to reports, he used a shotgun. He is facing attempted murder charges. According to local media and police sources, the individual who attacked Abe was "dissatisfied" with him and intended to murder him.

    Also Read | Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe passes away after being shot

    Abe was photographed lying face-up on the street near a guardrail, blood on his white shirt. People were crowding around him, with one giving him a heart massage. At least two bullets appear to have been fired, each of which produced a cloud of smoke. He was observed being tackled to the ground by security while onlookers and media ducked.

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the "strongest terms," while the Japanese people and international leaders voiced outrage at the murder attempt in a country where political violence is uncommon and firearms are strictly regulated. 

    Also Read | Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM?

    Abe was Japan's longest-lasting prime minister, serving two terms before stepping down in 2020 due to bad health. He has, nevertheless, remained a strong figure in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), commanding one of its key groups.

    Japan has among of the strictest gun-control regulations in the world, and yearly firearm fatalities in the country of 125 million people are often in the single digits. Even for Japanese nationals, obtaining a gun licence is a lengthy and difficult procedure that requires a recommendation from a shooting group and extensive police inspections. 

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe passes away after being shot gcw

    Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe passes away after being shot

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Who is Shinzo Abe the longest serving Japanese PM gcw

    Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM?

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapses during a speech in Nara, gunshots heard: Reports - adt

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's condition critical, says sitting PM Fumio Kishida

    4 scandals that forced UK PM Boris Johnson to exit gcw

    4 scandals that led to UK PM Boris Johnson's exit

    Recent Stories

    Hot bikini pictures Lisa Haydon looks sexy in black shows off surf skills drb

    Hot bikini pictures: Lisa Haydon looks sexy in black; shows off surf skills

    football Alcohol beer consumption rules at Qatar World Cup 2022: What we know so far snt

    Alcohol consumption rules at Qatar World Cup 2022: What we know so far

    Watch Wedding procession's jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Wedding procession’s jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits

    Lalu Prasad Yadav s health condition improves daughter Misa Bharti shares photo gcw

    Lalu Prasad’s health condition improves, daughter Misa Bharti shares photo

    Renault announces seven days Monsoon Service camp; starting today - adt

    Renault announces seven days Monsoon Service camp; starting today

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon