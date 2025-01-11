Russian students to get cash incentive for having healthy babies? Read on

While India emphasizes population control, several countries are striving to increase their population. Russia, the world's largest country, has a relatively low population. For this reason, Vladimir Putin is keen on boosting the population

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Students under 25 will receive cash for healthy babies

Students who give birth will receive cash. The condition is that they must be under 25 and give birth to a healthy child

article_image2

Non-students will not receive cash incentives for births

To receive the cash incentive, individuals must be full-time students at a recognized college or university

article_image3

Russia encourages student births to boost population

Russia encourages student births in Karelia to address low population. Like China and Japan, Russia aims to increase its population with a unique approach

article_image4

Students under 25 in Karelia will receive a cash incentive for having healthy children. Russia follows China, Japan in population growth efforts

article_image5

Will Karelian students have children for financial gain? Incentives won't be given for unhealthy children, but later illness/death clarity is lacking

article_image6

Ongoing child care costs after birth remain unclear. It's unclear who will cover ongoing child care and medical expenses after birth

article_image7

Low birth rates in 2024 prompt government action. Low birth rates in the first half of 2024, the lowest in 25 years, spurred government action

article_image8

2024's low birth rates raise concerns for Russia. The low birth rates in 2024 are concerning for Russia's future

article_image9

Population growth initiatives expand beyond Karelia. Other regions in Russia are also offering financial incentives for births

