Russian students to get cash incentive for having healthy babies? Read on
While India emphasizes population control, several countries are striving to increase their population. Russia, the world's largest country, has a relatively low population. For this reason, Vladimir Putin is keen on boosting the population
Students under 25 will receive cash for healthy babies
Students who give birth will receive cash. The condition is that they must be under 25 and give birth to a healthy child
Non-students will not receive cash incentives for births
To receive the cash incentive, individuals must be full-time students at a recognized college or university
Russia encourages student births to boost population
Russia encourages student births in Karelia to address low population. Like China and Japan, Russia aims to increase its population with a unique approach
Students under 25 in Karelia will receive a cash incentive for having healthy children. Russia follows China, Japan in population growth efforts
Will Karelian students have children for financial gain? Incentives won't be given for unhealthy children, but later illness/death clarity is lacking
Ongoing child care costs after birth remain unclear. It's unclear who will cover ongoing child care and medical expenses after birth
Low birth rates in 2024 prompt government action. Low birth rates in the first half of 2024, the lowest in 25 years, spurred government action
2024's low birth rates raise concerns for Russia. The low birth rates in 2024 are concerning for Russia's future
Population growth initiatives expand beyond Karelia. Other regions in Russia are also offering financial incentives for births