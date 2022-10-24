Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak may become UK PM today, races ahead of Penny Mordaunt | Top developments

    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    Rishi Sunak looks set to become UK's next prime minister after Boris Johnson ended his bid in a surprise decision. The other contender, Penny Mordaunt, is way off securing the crucial number required to contest the election to replace Liz Truss.

    Indian-origin MP Rishi Sunak looks all set to become the next British Prime Minister as Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest, saying although he had enough support to make the final ballot he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity.

    In 2015, Rishi Sunak first entered politics. In Yorkshire's Richmond, he won the election. Sunak swiftly advanced through the ranks of the Conservative party and supported the "Brexit" movement. He participated in Boris Johnson's "leave EU" campaign as one of his backers.

    Home Secretary Grant Shapps, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith, and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman are just a few of the prominent Cabinet members that are supporting Rishi Sunak.

    Also Read | Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race, says 'Want to fix our economy, deliver for country'

    The nominations for Conservative party leadership race closes at 6:30 pm on Monday. The winner will be declared if there is only one contender with more than 100 legislative nominations. With the support of 147 MPs, Rishi Sunak is the front-runner for the position.

    Boris Johnson announced his withdrawal from the campaign and said that, while he had the numbers and could have run for 10 Downing Street again. Johnson asserted that he is "well situated" to win the general election in 2024. The former prime minister enjoyed the support of more than 50 MPs at the time of his statement.

    This development followed two very important meetings that Boris Johnson had with Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak. He was unable to persuade either of them to support him. In fact, Penny Mordaunt stated that she would support Rishi rather than Boris if she were to withdraw.

    Also Read | Boris Johnson vs Rishi Sunak vs Penny Mordaunt: Here's how the next UK PM will be chosen

    In the hours after Johnson's withdrawal, there was another significant event. Sunak gave Boris Johnson a public commendation for his accomplishments in Downing Street. The UK's Sunak-led administration was overthrown after Sunak's departure set off a widespread Cabinet mutiny amid scandals and claims of corruption.

    The other contender in the contest, Penny Mordaunt, has a limited amount of time to win over MPs who had previously backed Boris Johnson. As she seeks out additional supporters before the deadline, she makes a commitment to deliver an honest and disciplined government. Only 25 MPs have officially endorsed the former defence secretary as of right now, according to the BBC.

    Also Read | Rishi Sunak's net worth: Front runner in PM race among UK's wealthiest; Know details

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan mulling new loan from China to repay bilateral debt; asks Beijing to rollover USD 6.3 billion debt

    Pakistan mulling new loan from China to repay bilateral debt; asks Beijing to rollover $6.3 billion debt

    China Communist Party top body has no women members for first time in 25 years gcw

    China's Communist Party's top body has no women members for first time in 25 years

    German Ambassador Ackermann praises PM Modi todays era is not of war message says it resonated in Europe gcw

    German envoy Ackermann praises Modi's 'today's era is not of war' message, says it resonated in Europe

    Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race says Want to fix our economy deliver for country gcw

    Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race, says 'Want to fix our economy, deliver for country'

    Rishi Sunak net worth Front runner in PM race among UK s wealthiest Know details gcw

    Rishi Sunak's net worth: Front runner in PM race among UK's wealthiest; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Sourav Ganguly backs out of CAB chief race; brother Snehasish set to lead-ayh

    Sourav Ganguly backs out of CAB chief race; brother Snehasish set to lead

    'Festival of light': President Murmu, PM Modi lead Diwali with greetings AJR

    'Festival of light': President Murmu, PM Modi lead Diwali with greetings

    Diwali 2022: 4 places where you MUST light diyas on the day of Deepavali drb

    Diwali 2022: 4 places where you MUST light diyas on the day of Deepavali

    Happy Diwali 2022: Share these greetings, wishes, messages, images, wallpapers, statuses Greeting messages with your loved ones drb

    Happy Diwali 2022: Greetings, wishes, messages, images, wallpapers and statuses

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for October 24 to October 30 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 24 to October 30

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon