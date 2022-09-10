Prince William becomes the new Duke of Cornwall; Here's how much he will inherit

King Charles III announced that Prince William – his eldest son – will become the heir apparent as he ascends the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Along with the titles, William will also inherit the Duchy of Cornwall – an estate which owns around 128,000 acres of land across the country.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III will succeed to the throne, and Prince William, his oldest son, will become the heir apparent. As a result, William will become the new Prince of Wales and take the position of his father as the Duke of Cornwall. William will also get the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate with over 128,000 acres of land spread throughout the nation, in addition to the titles. The estate, which contains assets in 20 different British counties, was one of King Charles III's main sources of wealth, according to The Guardian.

Farmland, houses, mineral mining sites, and even London's Oval cricket stadium are among the assets. The Duchy was most recently estimated at about £1 billion at the end of March, and as a result of the inheritance, William will shortly surpass all other landowners in the nation. In order to provide his son, Prince Edward, financial freedom, Edward III founded the duchy back in 1337. The land shall be passed down to each Duke of Cornwall in accordance with the duchy's agreement to ensure the continuation of the tradition.