King Charles’ coronation on May 6; Check out time, schedule, other details about it

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023. The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Check out all details.

King Charles coronation

After more than seven decades of waiting, King Charles III will be crowned on the first weekend of May in a magnificent ceremony at Westminster Abbey. His Majesty will be formally crowned upon his succession to the throne in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning queen. The event will be followed by a weekend of festivities across the United Kingdom, including a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle to mark the beginning of the King's official reign as sovereign.

How the coronation will be performed? The coronation of the King is scheduled on Saturday, May 6. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will preside over the service, a responsibility that has been ascribed to the Archbishop since 1066. Charles, 74, will be anointed with holy oil at the historic ritual, code-named "Operation Golden Orb."The Archbishop will then bless His Majesty as he receives the orb, his coronation ring, and a sceptre. The King is anticipated to sit on the Coronation Chair, also known as King Edward's Chair, as past kings have done. The remarkable piece of furniture was created in the 14th century by command of Edward I to contain the famed Stone of Scone.



Schedule of the coronation The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) at London's renowned Westminster Abbey. The King and Queen will arrive for the ceremony aboard the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on May 6. Following the ceremony, their Majesties will walk back to Buckingham Palace in what is known as "The Coronation Procession." For the event, the King and Queen will travel on the Gold State Coach. Later in the day, more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force will pass above.