Czech Republic turns criminal's Ferrari F142 Type 458 into a cop car (PHOTOS)

    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 7:54 PM IST

    The Ferrari F142 Type 458 Italia was among the assets recovered from criminals by Czech authorities. The supercar will have nationwide jurisdiction and will be driven only by specially-trained police officers.

    Ferrari F142 Type 458. Courtesy: Czech Republic Police/YouTube

    Once used by criminals, now in use for cops -- a Ferrari F142 Type 458 Italia supercar has now joined service with the police of the Czech Republic. 

    Besides tracking down 'aggressive drivers' on Czech highways, the police supercar will be deployed to chase down stolen vehicles or for carrying out surveillance of areas where illegal car tuning events are organised.

    Ferrari F142 Type 458 Courtesy: Czech Republic Police/YouTube

    The Ferrari F142 Type 458 Italia was among the assets recovered from criminals by Czech authorities. Diverting such cars to police service saves the police force a lot of money, considering that the cost of purchasing a new Skoda Scala -- the regular police vehicle -- would cost them a little over CZK 300,000 (Rs 9.87 lakh) without the associated 'reconstruction' and 'modification'.\

    Ferrari F142 Type 458 Courtesy: Czech Republic Police/YouTube

    To note, according to Czech Republic officials, the Ferrari is not even the most valuable or the rarest vehicle that has been recovered from criminals. In the previous year alone, the Czech Republic police seized almost 900 vehicles, most if which were sold. 

    Ferrari F142 Type 458 Courtesy: Czech Republic Police/YouTube

    Deputy Chief of Police for SKPV, General Tomas Kubik, said: "If I were to mention one of the activities in which we significantly succeed in using legal authorizations, I must mention the securing of assets originating from criminal activities. Last year alone, we secured assets worth less than CZK 7 billion (Rs 2,302 crore) in this way. I am personally convinced that we will be similarly effective in the future." 

    Ferrari F142 Type 458 Courtesy: Czech Republic Police/YouTube

    Some other confiscated vehicles were pressed into service to take on serious criminal activity across the country. However, this is the first time that a supercar has been included in the police fleet. The Special Surveillance Department of the Czech Republic will use the Ferrari F142 Type 458 Italia. The supercar will have nationwide jurisdiction and will be driven only by specially-trained police officers.

    Ferrari F142 Type 458 Courtesy: Czech Republic Police/YouTube

    Technical specification, vehicle age and mileage:

    Name: Ferrari F142 – 458 Italia
    Rollout Year: 2011
    Mileage: 2,000 km
    Power: 416 kW.
    Capacity: 4,497 cc, V8 engine
    Max speed: 326 km/h

