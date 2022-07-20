All new Citroen C3 launched in India; here's everything you need to know

The car will be available from Citroen in ten exterior colour schemes, including dual-tone possibilities, and with various customization options.

The brand-new Citroen C3 has been introduced in India, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 5.70 lakh. It's the French automaker's second entry into the Indian market, and pre-orders for the new Citroen C3 began on July 1. The C3 was expected to be a subcompact SUV or Aircross in Citroen parlance, but the brand made it clear last September that it is strategically positioning it as an SUV-inspired B-Segment hatchback. It's an arguably wise move because it opens up a large volume area for the French brand without requiring a specific set of competitors. Citroen has announced that deliveries of the new C3 will begin today from the company's 20 La Maison physical showrooms. The C3 will also be available in 90 cities via the company's online sales channel, with the vehicle delivered to the customer's door. Here's the list of prices of the Citroen C3

1) 1.2 petrol Live - Rs 5.70 lakh

2) 1.2 petrol Feel - Rs 6.62 lakh

3) 1.2 petrol Feel Vibe Pack - Rs 6.77 lakh

4) 1.2 petrol Feel Dual Tone - Rs 6.77 lakh

5) 1.2 petrol Dual Tone Vibe Pack - Rs 6.92 lakh

6) 1.2 Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack - Rs 8.05 lakh

The Citroen C3 is constructed on the organization's C-Cubed platform, giving rise to several new vehicles produced in India. From the sleek chrome features that stretch from the Chevrons (the brand logo) to the dual-tone treatment with contrast inlays and thick cladding, the automobile exudes every bit of a Citroen aesthetic. The car will be available from Citroen in ten exterior colour schemes, including dual-tone possibilities and various customization options. Sporty alloy wheels and roof rails are a few of the additional features.

The Citroen C3 has a well-designed interior with two interior trim options, Anodized Grey and Zesty Orange, with the latter offering a two-tone colour treatment. The dashboard's vibrant panel matches the car's exterior colour, and the air-conditioning vents with glossy black bezels are similar to those in the C5 Aircross. Customers can also choose up to eight seat covers, and a smartphone clamp can be attached. The C3 also has a 2540 mm wheelbase and a 315-litre boot.

The C3 features a standout infotainment display with a 10-inch capacitive touchscreen unit. It includes the Mirror Screen feature, which allows it to replicate the display of the driver's smartphone apps such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle also includes a flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel and features such as a USB charger and a 12V socket.