Where was Kareena Kapoor when Saif Ali Khan got stabbed? Taimur And Jeh were at home

Kareena Kapoor was with her sisters Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor when this horrible incident happened. Currently, Saif Ali Khan is undergoing surgery after sustaining multiple stab wounds.

Saif Ali Khan has been injured after a robbery attempt was made at his Bandra, Mumbai home during the early hours of Thursday. The actor has been hospitalised after sustaining multiple stab wounds. Seems like Kareena Kapoor was not at home and was having a girls’ night with sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor took a photo from her night with Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor to Instagram a few hours before the incident to share. While it is unclear if Kareena was at home at the time of the robbery or not, she spent Wednesday night with her close friends.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

As per Mumbai Police, the robbery attempt took place around 4 am on Thursday. The police are currently searching for the suspect. At the moment, both the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch team are at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, conducting a search using CCTV footage.

The actor got injured in a scuffle with the thief and was stabbed multiple times. As per Lokmat reports, he has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and is closely monitored. Fans are concerned about Saif Ali Khan’s safety and wellbeing and wish him a speedy recovery.

ಶಿಲ್ಪಾ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿಯ ಪತಿ ಉದ್ಯಮಿ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಂದ್ರಾ ಅವರ ಮಗ ವಿಯಾನ್ ಜನಿಸಿದಾಗ 2012 ರಲ್ಲಿ ರಜೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರು. ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ವರದಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ರಾಜ್ ಒಂದು ತಿಂಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಪೆಟರ್ನಿಟಿ ಲೀವ್‌ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು.

The actor has issued a statement confirming the attempted robbery. In it, he requests the media and fans to remain patient as the matter is under police investigation and promises to provide updates.

Kareena Kapoor’s team has assured that the actress and her two kids are doing fine. They stated, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

“We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement read.

Latest Videos