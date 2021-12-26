Coronavirus: Omicron tally at 422; recovery rate highest at 98.40%

India 6,987 new coronavirus infections and a total of 3,42,30,354 people recuperated from the Covid-19 infections in the country to date.



India reported 6,987 new coronavirus infections and 162 deaths, which pushed the total active cases to 76,766 and the death count to 4,79,682, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. A total of 422 Omicron cases have been reported in 17 States/UTs of India so far.



Meanwhile, the Covid active cases declined to 266 in a day, taking the cumulative count to 76,766. A total of 3,42,30,354 people recuperated from the Covid-19 infections in the country to date with 130 recoveries this morning. While the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Maharashtra - which also has reported the most number of coronavirus cases - has 108 cases of the new Omicron variant. The western state is followed by Delhi, which has 79 cases. Gujarat has 43 cases and Telangana 41.