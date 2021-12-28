  • Facebook
    Coronavirus: India’s Omicron tally surges to 653, COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 142.47 crore

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
    India has reported 6,358 Covid-19 cases, 293 deaths, and 6,450 recoveries in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    India’s Omicron tally, on Tuesday, rose to 653 with Maharashtra having the highest number of infections at 167, followed by Delhi at 165 and Kerala at 57, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, a total of 6,358 new Covid-19 cases and 293 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

    The Health Ministry bulletin stated that India's Covid-19 case tally has risen to 3,47,99,691 and the death toll climbed to 4,80,290. With a dip of 385 cases on Tuesday, the active caseload currently stands at 75,456. A total of 6,450 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,43,945. Recovery rate in the country now stands at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 67.41 crore tests for Covid detection have been conducted so far. Also, as many as 142.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

