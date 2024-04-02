YouTube now allows desktop users to download music offline; Here's how you can do it

YouTube Music now allows desktop users to download music offline, expanding its functionality beyond mobile. This new feature enhances user convenience and accessibility, particularly benefiting those who primarily use the service on desktops or laptops.

YouTube Music is adding offline downloads to its web app, thereby broadening its selection. This capability was previously limited to mobile devices—iOS and Android, in particular. It is now being implemented on the web platform to improve user experience.



Google has reportedly been testing offline downloads for its music streaming service on the web app, according to a recent report by 9to5Google. Although the functionality has been tested for some time, there has just been a noticeable larger deployment. Users may now download music for offline listening, as indicated by a notification that appears next to the Library tab. It's possible that not everyone can see the feature yet, but some users have apparently noticed a notice next to their Library tab that says, "New! To listen to music offline, download it."

youtube

Using the YouTube Music web app, users may take these easy steps to store music offline:



1. Go to the page of an album or single.

2. Between the "Save to library" and three-dot overflow menu options, look for the download button.

3. To save the album or single, use the "Download" option.

4. Online material that has been downloaded will have its own "Downloads" tab in the user's library, just as the mobile app. Users may arrange their downloads by playlists, podcasts, songs, or albums using easy-to-use filters.

Youtube

But there are a few crucial things to think about: YouTube Music's 10-device download restriction will apply to offline downloads made using the web app. And second, downloaded stuff, including mobile apps, expires if the device isn't online at least once every thirty days.



It's interesting to note that the latest version gives the YouTube Music web app its long-needed offline download feature. This will be especially helpful for those who mostly use desktop or laptop computers to access the service. It improves accessibility and convenience by doing away with the requirement to rely exclusively on the smartphone app for offline listening.