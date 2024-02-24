Xmail in the works? Elon Musk to take on Gmail amidst reports of Google service shutting down

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk threatened Google, saying his X (formerly Twitter) platform will soon have an alternative to the Gmail service. When asked on X if he is planning an email service, the billionaire said the service is coming soon.

Among Elon Musk's many recent major actions was his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, which he later rebranded as X. However, it appears that Musk still has high hopes for himself, and in order to fulfill them, he intends to launch XMail, a new email client.



This week, Gmail has been going through an existential crisis due to an odd rumor that Google is closing down the popular email program. People would surely be alarmed by news like this, and some of them were distressed by the thought that Google may close Gmail.

So, just like that, one of the engineers at X posted asking, “When we making Xmail,” which is nothing but a rival and alternative to Gmail. Elon Musk, as he usually does, replied to this post from one of his employees, saying, “It’s coming.”



In keeping with his objectives, it appears Musk wants to expand the X universe beyond social media and payments, based on the name of the email client. The X Premium edition already has a ton of capabilities added by Musk, such as the ability to utilize the AI chatbot Grok and conduct video calls.

More people will undoubtedly be drawn to his mailing client, but managing a business that size will be more harder than using a social networking program. Gmail is, after all, the widely used platform that billions of people use to send emails and other things. Actually, the Gmail ID is the sole method to access an Android phone and is also used to log into other apps.

Although it's not the ideal method to reassure consumers about their future, Gmail attempted to allay the rumors, stating that the product was here to stay. However, history has taught us that Google is never a reliable source when it comes to such topics. As for Musk, we’ll take his word with a pinch of salt for now, and wait till the product actually goes live to the public.