Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xmail in the works? Elon Musk to take on Gmail amidst reports of Google service shutting down

    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk  threatened Google, saying his X (formerly Twitter) platform will soon have an alternative to the Gmail service. When asked on X if he is planning an email service, the billionaire said the service is coming soon.

    article_image1

    Among Elon Musk's many recent major actions was his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, which he later rebranded as X. However, it appears that Musk still has high hopes for himself, and in order to fulfill them, he intends to launch XMail, a new email client.

    This week, Gmail has been going through an existential crisis due to an odd rumor that Google is closing down the popular email program. People would surely be alarmed by news like this, and some of them were distressed by the thought that Google may close Gmail.

    article_image2

    So, just like that, one of the engineers at X posted asking, “When we making Xmail,” which is nothing but a rival and alternative to Gmail. Elon Musk, as he usually does, replied to this post from one of his employees, saying, “It’s coming.”

    In keeping with his objectives, it appears Musk wants to expand the X universe beyond social media and payments, based on the name of the email client. The X Premium edition already has a ton of capabilities added by Musk, such as the ability to utilize the AI chatbot Grok and conduct video calls.

    article_image3

    More people will undoubtedly be drawn to his mailing client, but managing a business that size will be more harder than using a social networking program. Gmail is, after all, the widely used platform that billions of people use to send emails and other things. Actually, the Gmail ID is the sole method to access an Android phone and is also used to log into other apps.

    article_image4

    elon musk twitter

    Although it's not the ideal method to reassure consumers about their future, Gmail attempted to allay the rumors, stating that the product was here to stay. However, history has taught us that Google is never a reliable source when it comes to such topics. As for Musk, we’ll take his word with a pinch of salt for now, and wait till the product actually goes live to the public.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Watch 2 to launch in India on February 26 pre reservations begin Check details gcw

    OnePlus Watch 2 to launch in India on February 26, pre-reservations begin; Check details

    Apple big bet on India pays off iPhone sales surpass Europe revenue soars to USD 8 7 billion in 2023 gcw

    Apple's big bet on India pays off: iPhone sales surpass Europe, revenue soars to $8.7 billion in 2023

    Elon Musk slams Google's Gemini chatbot calls it insane and anti-civilizational gcw

    Elon Musk slams Google's Gemini chatbot, calls it 'insane' and 'anti-civilizational'

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R camera battery design comparison Which is a BETTER smartphone for you gcw

    OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024 Here is what tech giant said gcw

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024? Here's what tech giant said

    Recent Stories

    Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, to open on February 25 (WATCH)

    Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, to open on February 25 (WATCH)

    Radhika Anant Ambani wedding guest list: Shah Rukh Khan to attend ATG

    Radhika, Anant Ambani wedding guest list: Shah Rukh Khan to attend

    Sought review will ensure justice India after US lets off cop who ran over 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula gcw

    'Sought review, will ensure justice': India after US lets off cop who ran over 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Iran ground attack on Pakistan border targets Jaish al-Adl, terror outfit which had abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Iran ground attack on Pakistan border targets Jaish al-Adl, terror outfit which had abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon