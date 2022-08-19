Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Photography Day 2022: Lenses to tripod; 5 camera essentials one must have

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    While it would be ideal to travel with a large selection of cameras in order to get the one great photo, let's be honest: you wouldn't want to seem like a pack mule while taking pictures. Thus, while packing your ideal travel bag, weight and size are crucial. On the occasion of World Photography Day, here are 5 essential items one should carry.

    While it would be ideal to travel with a large selection of cameras in order to get the one great photo, let's be honest: you wouldn't want to seem like a pack mule while taking pictures. Thus, while packing your ideal travel bag, weight and size are crucial. On the occasion of World Photography Day, here are 5 essential items one should carry.

     

    Lenses is a must

    Assuming you have a camera, DSLR or mirrorless, with interchangeable lenses, we are not concentrating on it. Any skilled photographer is aware that while the camera's body offers the framework for beautiful images, the lens is ultimately responsible for the final product. It makes sense given the vast array of lens options available, which are capable of easily confusing even the greatest trip photographers. A lens that has a wide aperture may be used in a variety of shooting scenarios since it allows in more light.

    Also Read | World Photography Day 2022: 5 amazing camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

    Additional storage / SD card

    As crucial as a camera or lens is on-camera storage or an SD card. It might be difficult to select the appropriate storage. A large-capacity SD card designed specifically for photographers is what you would desire. For instance, the brand-new SanDisk Extreme UHS-I card makes the promise that it was designed and tested to withstand extreme temperatures, water, shock, and x-rays.

    Also Read | World Photography Day 2022: 5 tips that will help you click better photos

    Tripod

    You need a sturdy, portable, yet lightweight tripod for travel. It ought to easily go into a small travel bag. Therefore, the need for travel tripods differs somewhat from that of traditional ones. Instead of weighting you down, it should make the shooting experience effective and, most importantly, pleasurable.  Additionally, choosing a tripod that can be used for both photography and filming makes sense. You should be aware of the tripod characteristics that are absolute must for you and those for which you are ready to make compromises.

    Also Read | World Photography Day 2022: From ring lights to tripods; 5 products available on Amazon sale

    Always carry extra batteries

    Any photographer travelling without extra batteries as backups for unforeseen circumstances is simply unthinkable. In case you are in a distant place or intend to spend the night outside in a tent, it is always advisable to have backup batteries to avoid the inconvenience of charging. You should be aware of any limitations put in place by particular nations or airlines if you're flying. 

    Camera bag

    A camera bag is essential for serious photographers. When not in use, they can aid in protecting your camera and other equipment. They might be little purses or big backpacks made specifically to hold cameras and their accessories. Additionally, a lot of photographers choose weatherproof or waterproof backpacks when shooting in inclement weather. These may provide even greater weather protection.

