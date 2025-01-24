TRAI's new rule: Keep YOUR prepaid SIM active for just Rs 20 per month

Indian telecom regulator TRAI has simplified the process of retaining inactive prepaid SIM cards. Users can now maintain their SIM and number for just ₹20 per month, extending the grace period beyond the standard 90 days. This allows users to keep their numbers active without needing a full recharge.

The Indian telecom regulator has made some changes to the rules that will please prepaid users in the country. Most people are aware that in order to continue using a SIM card in their name, they must recharge their packs on a regular basis for a maximum of ninety days. After that, their connection will be transferred to another person. However, the regulator is now making it simpler and less expensive for you to continue using the same SIM card and number.

Indeed, an update about an existing rule that the nation's telcos would completely implement has been given by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or TRAI. All you need to do to keep your SIM operational without having the number removed from your name is pay Rs 20 a month. As previously said, this is not a new law, but it may eventually be implemented. The TRAI is ensuring that consumers are aware of these rules rather than paying more to keep using their SIM.

As you may already be aware, a mobile number stays operational for as long as it is recharged, and it has a 90-day window during which you may postpone purchasing a new SIM card before it is cancelled. The Rs 20 monthly balance, on the other hand, is invaluable since it lets you prolong this time by an additional 30 days. To maintain the SIM in your name, you may, for example, pay Rs 20 to extend the time if you don't recharge your phone for 90 days. You can do this each month.