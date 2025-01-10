Reliance Jio's NEW plans: Enjoy 28-336 days validity with free access to Jio Cinema, TV, and cloud!

In 2025, the company has rolled out some exciting plans with validity ranging from 28 days to an entire year.

India's leading telecom providers, Reliance Jio, continues to stay ahead in the competitive market by offering a variety of recharge plans designed to meet the needs of its diverse subscriber base. Known for its affordability and value-packed services, Jio's flexible recharge options make it easier for users to stay connected for extended periods without worrying about frequent recharges.

In 2025, the company has rolled out some exciting plans with validity ranging from 28 days to an entire year. Here's a look at three popular Jio recharge plans that provide long validity and extra perks:

Jio Rs 189 Plan: Ideal for budget-conscious users

For users looking for an affordable, short-term plan, the Rs 189 recharge from Jio is an excellent choice. With a validity of 28 days, this plan offers great value for money, especially for light users who need basic services without breaking the bank.

Benefits:

Unlimited calling to any network for 28 days

2GB of data for the entire validity period

300 free SMS

Free subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud, and Jio TV This pocket-friendly plan ensures that users can enjoy unlimited calls, data, and entertainment at an affordable price.

Jio Rs 479 Plan: A mid-term recharge option

For those who need more than a month's validity, the Rs 479 plan offers 84 days of service. This plan is perfect for users who want a good balance of data, calling, and entertainment without having to recharge every month.

Benefits:

Unlimited calling to any network for 84 days

6GB of data for the entire duration

1000 free SMS

Free access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud This mid-term plan caters to users who prefer a longer recharge cycle while still enjoying a substantial amount of data and entertainment services.

Jio Rs 1899 Plan: The long-term solution

For heavy users or those seeking an extended recharge plan, Jio's Rs 1899 plan provides excellent value with a staggering validity of 336 days. This plan is ideal for users who want uninterrupted services and the convenience of not needing to recharge for nearly an entire year.

Benefits:

Unlimited calling to any network for 336 days

24GB of data for the entire period

3600 free SMS

Free subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud This long-term plan offers peace of mind for nearly a year, ensuring that users enjoy seamless services throughout.

Latest Videos