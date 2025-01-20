Reliance Jio recharge plans: Bulk data, long validity and unlimited benefits

Jio offers a variety of prepaid recharge plans with generous data allowances. Let's explore these plans in detail.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

JIO Recharge Plans

In India, private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, along with the government-owned BSNL, provide telecommunication services. To attract customers, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea compete by offering various incentives. Jio leads in offering such benefits, with approximately 490 million subscribers. It offers various recharge plans at affordable prices. If you use a Reliance Jio SIM and need a lot of data, Jio has plans with high validity and generous data allowances. Let's explore these plans.

article_image2

JIO Data Plan

Bulk Data

Jio's Rs1028 plan: This plan offers 84 days of validity and 168 GB of total data. It also includes unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio Rs 1049 plan: With 84 days validity, this plan provides 168 GB of data, offering up to 2 GB of high-speed data per day.

Jio Rs 1029 plan: This plan offers 84 days of validity with 168 GB of data and a free subscription to Amazon Prime Lite.

 

article_image3

JIO Budget Plans

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Jio Rs 999 plan: This True 5G plan offers 98 days validity and a total of 196 GB of data, double the data compared to the validity period. You can use 2 GB of data daily.

Rs 949 plan: With 84 days validity, this plan provides 168 GB of total data, free calling, and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs 899 plan: This plan offers 90 days validity with 2 GB of daily data and an additional 20 GB, totaling 200 GB.

article_image4

JIO Low-Cost Plans

2 GB Daily Data

Rs 719 plan: This plan offers 70 days validity and includes 140 GB of data, providing 2 GB daily. It also includes free subscriptions to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

Rs 349 plan: As a highly affordable monthly option with double data, this plan offers 56 GB of data for 28 days and a free subscription to JioCinema.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China clamps down on high-tech resources as India ramps up iPhone production: Report gcw

China clamps down on high-tech resources as India ramps up iPhone production: Report

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours gcw

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details gcw

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25000 check massive discount deal on Amazon gcw

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25,000 | Check MASSIVE discount deal on Amazon

Recent Stories

Is a Term Insurance Plan at 'Zero Cost' a Smart Buy?

Is a Term Insurance Plan at ‘Zero Cost’ a Smart Buy?

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind dmn

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20 gcw

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building

Recent Videos

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Video Icon
'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Video Icon
Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon