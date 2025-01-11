Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans 2025: Get 2GB Data, unlimited calls, data validity, benefits and more

Learn about Reliance Jio's amazingly affordable recharge plan that offers 2GB data and unlimited calls.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Reliance Jio Recharge Plan: If you are a Reliance Jio user and are looking for your best calling plan, then this post will be useful for you. Jio is the country's well-known telecom company, which offers many recharge plans to its users in different price ranges.

The number of Jio users is in crores. Today we are going to tell you about such a plan of Jio, in which you will get unlimited calling facility at a low price. This is one of Jio's best calling plans. Let us tell you about this plan of Jio.

article_image2

Jio's Best Calling Plan

Jio's portfolio has many recharge plans in different price ranges, which offer users many benefits including data and calling. If you look carefully at Jio's portfolio, you will find a plan priced at Rs.189. This is Jio's cheapest calling plan, and it can be found in the budget section on Jio's website.

article_image3

Plan Benefits

This plan of Jio comes with a validity of 28 days, in which, users get unlimited calling facility for the entire validity period. That is, you can make as many calls as you want on any network across the country. In this plan, users get the facility to send 300 SMS for the entire validity period. Talking about data, in this plan, users get a total of 2 GB of high-speed data, which users can use to use the internet.

article_image4

The benefits don't end here. In this plan, users get a free subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud. If you want to recharge this plan, you can recharge it through Jio's official website, My Jio app, and online payment apps like Google Pay, Phone Pay.

