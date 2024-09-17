Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio Network outage causes: Here's what happened

    Reliance Jio customers across India are experiencing network issues. Since Tuesday morning, users have been expressing their frustration on social media platforms.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Reliance Jio

    Reliance Jio, a leading telecom service provider, is facing network issues. Jio customers in various regions, including the financial capital Mumbai, are experiencing network problems, leading to frustration among users.

    article_image2

    Jio network outage

    Jio users are expressing their anger on social media platforms, criticizing Jio for causing inconvenience without any prior information. They are complaining about the Jio network being unavailable since Tuesday morning, making it difficult to use various services. Even the Jio app is reportedly not working, leaving users wondering what is happening.

    article_image3

    Jio network down

    Users are sharing screenshots of the network issue on X (formerly Twitter), with posts indicating that the problem is particularly prevalent in Mumbai. However, Jio has not yet responded to the issue.

    article_image4

    Jio network problems

    Tracking website 'Down Detector' has also reported the Jio network issue. According to the website, Jio users have been facing network problems since September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), with 10,367 network-related complaints reported until 12:18 PM. Most of these complaints are related to signal loss, while others pertain to other issues.

    article_image5

    Jio outage in India

    Meanwhile, other private telecom companies like Airtel and Vodafone, as well as the government-owned BSNL, are operating without any disruptions. This suggests that Jio might be facing a technical issue. It remains to be seen when the problem will be resolved.

