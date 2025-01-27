New on Jio Bharat Phone: 'Sound Pay' for real-time audio payment alerts

Jio has introduced a new feature called 'Jio Sound Pay' on its Bharat Phone. This feature allows users to receive audio confirmation of payments directly on their phones, eliminating the need for external sound boxes.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:12 AM IST

How Jio Sound Pay works

Jio's impact on the telecom sector is undeniable. From mobile networks to fiber, Jio has introduced a range of services, creating strong competition. The Jio Bharat phone caters to users seeking affordable options.

article_image2

Jio Sound Pay in Bharat Phone

Sound boxes for payment confirmations are common in small shops. These boxes, often used for UPI transactions, cost around Rs 125 per month. Jio offers this service for free.

article_image3

Jio Sound Pay Audio Notification

Jio Bharat phones now have Jio Sound Pay, allowing users to hear payment confirmations. This service is provided free of charge.

article_image4

Jio Sound Pay Notification Languages

Jio Sound Pay supports multiple languages at no extra cost. Jio aims to make technology accessible to every Indian, empowering them through innovation.

article_image5

Jio Sound Pay Feature

Jio Sound Pay provides payment confirmation directly on the phone, saving merchants up to Rs 1500 annually. It also features modern renditions of "Vande Mataram."

