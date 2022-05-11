Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Technology Day 2022: 5 gadgets which has improved our daily lives

    First Published May 11, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    National Technology Day is held on May 11, and it commemorates the success of the Pokhran nuclear testing. In this age of scientific and technological innovation, breakthrough advances are being produced in every discipline. We've gone a long way from manually monitoring blood pressure with a sphygmomanometer to replacing it with a computerised instrument. The availability of various gadgets has made it simple to keep our lives simpler and easier.

    Here are 5 gadgets which made our lives easier:

    Smartwatches keeping a track of all activities

    Various smartwatches have been introduced in the market which helps you to keep fit.  A healthy heart contributes to a healthy body. These smartwatches permit heart health monitoring which help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. Apart from them, they also track your physical activities, like walking, running and more which keeps you healthy.

    Wireless headphones

    Headphone technology has gone a long way in the previous several decades, and who knows what new advances are on the way. From walkmans, to wireless bluetooth-enabled headphones have made our movement and life simpler.

    Alexa and wireless speakers

    This technology has gone a long way in the previous several decades, and who knows what new advances are on the way. From huge, bulky to sophisticated and slim speakers have been introduced. From Amazon to Google, all major players have been trying their hands at it to increase their reach to the users.

    iPads and tablets

    Bulky and huge laptops have shifted to slim and sleak laptops. Laptops have shifted to iPads and portable working stations have taken over. Huge players like Apple, Samsung, Oppo and more are in the market for the same.

    Smart TVs

    The television sets have been smarter, simpler and user friendly unlike early 1990s, 200s, where we used to go up to terrace and fix the antenna connection. Now, the TVs are connected to internet and are away on a voice assistant. 

