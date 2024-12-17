Multiple SIM cards? Know penalty under India's new Telecom Rules 2023

Under the new telecommunications law, an individual can hold a limited number of SIM cards. Violation of the rules can result in penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and imprisonment.

First Published Dec 17, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

Do you have multiple SIM cards in your name? You might be in trouble. You may have to pay a fine. You could even face imprisonment.

Recent news regarding SIM card limits has caused a stir. A new rule has been issued regarding the number of SIM cards a customer can hold.

Violation of this rule can lead to a fine of Rs 2 lakh and imprisonment. Nitin Arora, partner at Grant Thornton India, stated that an individual can hold a maximum of 9 SIM cards.

In Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and Northeast licensed service areas, an individual can purchase a maximum of six SIM cards. These rules have been implemented under the new Telecommunications Act of 2023.

A first-time offense for exceeding the prescribed limit of SIM cards will result in a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

Even if you haven't purchased more than nine SIM cards, if someone else has purchased SIM cards in your name, you will be held responsible.

Visit the Sanchar Saathi portal for more information. This could result in a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. Having more than 9 SIM cards can lead to trouble, including fines and imprisonment.

