Microsoft has let off 9,100 workers, or over 4% of its workforce, in one of its biggest layoffs this year. Its Xbox and game industries were particularly heavily impacted by the cutbacks. Phil Spencer, the president of Xbox, stated that the business is "ending or decreasing work in certain areas" in order to concentrate on strategic expansion.

Additionally, according to Bloomberg, King, the studio that made Candy Crush, plans to eliminate around 200 positions.

More than 6,000 Microsoft employees have already been let go this year, after the company reduced 305 roles in June and made performance-based layoffs earlier.

These terminations included instant system access revocation and no continuation of healthcare, according to a Business Insider investigation. Additionally, some workers said they were not paid for their severance.