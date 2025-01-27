Lower prices, better deals: BSNL's new plan takes on Airtel and Jio
BSNL has introduced a plan at a lower price than Airtel and Jio. This news provides complete details about this plan.
BSNL Jackpot: Lower Price than Airtel & Jio, 90-Day Validity
Private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and the government-owned BSNL offer telecom services in India. These mobile recharge companies have been implementing combo recharge plans with calls, SMS, and data.
There are no separate plans for calls and SMS. Therefore, customers who do not need data usage also have to recharge combo plans with calls, SMS, and data. These combo plans are expensive.
TRAI Order
TRAI ordered separate plans for calls and SMS. Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have introduced separate plans. BSNL has launched a separate, affordable plan for calls and SMS, outdoing these companies.
BSNL Plan
BSNL offers this plan for Rs 439 with 90-day validity, unlimited voice calls, and 700 SMS. Jio's similar plan costs Rs 448, making BSNL's more affordable.
BSNL Best Plan
Airtel's similar plan costs Rs 469, making BSNL's Rs 439 plan Rs 30 cheaper. While Jio and Airtel offer 84 days validity, BSNL provides 90. BSNL offers fewer SMS (700) than Jio (900) and Airtel (1000). Overall, BSNL's plan excels due to its lower price and longer validity.