Lower prices, better deals: BSNL's new plan takes on Airtel and Jio

BSNL has introduced a plan at a lower price than Airtel and Jio. This news provides complete details about this plan.

BSNL Jackpot: Lower Price than Airtel & Jio, 90-Day Validity

Private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and the government-owned BSNL offer telecom services in India. These mobile recharge companies have been implementing combo recharge plans with calls, SMS, and data.

There are no separate plans for calls and SMS. Therefore, customers who do not need data usage also have to recharge combo plans with calls, SMS, and data. These combo plans are expensive.