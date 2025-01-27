Jio vs Airtel: Which company offers better voice-only plans for up to 365 days?

Jio and Airtel have introduced new, cost-effective recharge plans in response to TRAI guidelines. Jio offers a 336-day plan for Rs 1,748, while Airtel provides a 365-day plan for Rs 1,849, both including unlimited calling and SMS.

Reliance Jio and Airtel are the two leading telecom companies in India, with Jio boasting a user base of approximately 490 million customers, while Airtel follows closely with around 380 million. Both businesses are always vying with one another to provide their customers with alluring recharge options. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has ordered telecom service providers to launch data-free, reasonably priced plans. Jio and Airtel have responded by introducing cost-effective choices. There is some fantastic news for Jio or Airtel SIM card customers. By offering its millions of consumers two low-cost recharge plans without data, both businesses have solved a major issue for mobile subscribers. Let's examine each provider's lengthy validity plans in more detail.

Reliance Jio's recharge plan Jio has launched a Rs 1,748 recharge package that complies with TRAI regulations. During the outstanding 336-day validity term offered by this package, consumers may enjoy unlimited calling to any network. Customers may escape the inconvenience of recharging for over 11 months with this option. 3,600 free SMS are included in the Jio package, along with unlimited calls. In addition, Jio TV and Jio Cloud memberships are free, and users get free access to Jio Cinema for over-the-top streaming.



Airtel's recharge plan In contrast, Airtel has introduced its own low-cost package at Rs 1,849, which likewise complies with TRAI's suggestions. With unlimited calling across all local and STD networks, this package has a generous 365-day validity. Like Jio, Airtel offers 3,600 free SMS, and users who purchase this package may also get free welcome music.



For consumers looking for affordable telecom options, both plans undoubtedly provide acceptable choices.



