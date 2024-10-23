Jio’s Rs 999 Plan: 98 days of unlimited calls, data, and validity

Jio’s Rs 999 plan offers 98 days of unlimited calls, data, and SMS, posing a strong challenge to BSNL. Discover the full benefits of Jio’s competitive plan.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

Jio Rs 98 Plan

Around 490 million people across India use Reliance Jio SIM. Based on high-speed connectivity and excellent offers, Jio has the highest number of subscribers in the telecom sector. Some Jio users were certainly upset by the recent price hike of recharge plans. But now Jio has once again won the hearts of its customers.

Jio Long Validity Plan

For users looking for an affordable option after the recharge tariff hike, Jio offers a long validity plan at a low price. With this recharge, Jio customers can stay worry-free about recharging for almost 100 days.

Jio has brought an excellent recharge plan for its users with a long validity of 98 days. By recharging your Jio number for ₹999, you can make unlimited free calls to any network for 98 days. Like other plans, users also get 100 free SMS per day with free voice calls.

Jio 2GB Data/Day

This Jio recharge plan also offers users a lot of data. You can get 2GB of high-speed data per day in this plan. This means you can use a total of 196GB of data in 98 days. Therefore, this recharge plan is suitable for users who need a lot of data.

Unlimited 5G data facility is a bonus benefit available in this plan. If the daily data limit is not enough, you can use 5G data. Jio offers unlimited 5G data with this plan. But, you can use this only if Jio's 5G network connectivity is available in your area.

