Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2025: Jio's 999 plan with 98-day validity, unlimited 5G and more

Reliance Jio has launched a new ₹999 prepaid recharge plan with 98 days validity. Offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and access to Jio apps, this plan is ideal for those seeking a long-term plan. It comes with a range of special features.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

Best Jio Plan

Reliance Jio, one of India's leading telecom operators, has introduced a new ₹999 prepaid recharge plan designed for long-term use. Valid for 98 days, this plan aims to provide excellent value for money.

article_image2

Jio Recharge Plan

This ensures uninterrupted service for over three months. Users will receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 196GB over the plan's duration. If the daily data limit is exhausted, users can still access the internet at a reduced speed.

article_image3

Jio Best Plan

Ensures seamless communication without worrying about additional charges. Additionally, subscribers receive 100 SMS messages per day, making it suitable for frequent messengers.

article_image4

Reliance Jio

These apps offer various entertainment and storage solutions, from live TV channels to movies, shows, and secure cloud storage. However, JioCinema's premium subscription is not included, which might be a drawback.

article_image5

Mukesh Ambani

For those seeking OTT benefits, Jio offers alternatives with its ₹1,049 and ₹1,299 plans. Both offer 84 days validity and 2GB daily data with unlimited calls. The ₹999 plan suits users seeking a long-term plan with ample data.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

google new willow quantum chip solves problem in 5 mins surpassing supercomputers by 10 septillion years anr

Google’s new Willow Quantum Chip solves problem in 5 mins, surpassing supercomputers by 10 septillion years

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns shk

Indian Govt blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024 to tackle pro-Khalistan propaganda, hate speech & fraud

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Recent Stories

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru' vkp

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru'

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision AJR

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey shk

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon