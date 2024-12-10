Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2025: Jio's 999 plan with 98-day validity, unlimited 5G and more

Reliance Jio has launched a new ₹999 prepaid recharge plan with 98 days validity. Offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and access to Jio apps, this plan is ideal for those seeking a long-term plan. It comes with a range of special features.

Reliance Jio, one of India's leading telecom operators, has introduced a new ₹999 prepaid recharge plan designed for long-term use. Valid for 98 days, this plan aims to provide excellent value for money.

This ensures uninterrupted service for over three months. Users will receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 196GB over the plan's duration. If the daily data limit is exhausted, users can still access the internet at a reduced speed.

Ensures seamless communication without worrying about additional charges. Additionally, subscribers receive 100 SMS messages per day, making it suitable for frequent messengers.

These apps offer various entertainment and storage solutions, from live TV channels to movies, shows, and secure cloud storage. However, JioCinema's premium subscription is not included, which might be a drawback.

For those seeking OTT benefits, Jio offers alternatives with its ₹1,049 and ₹1,299 plans. Both offer 84 days validity and 2GB daily data with unlimited calls. The ₹999 plan suits users seeking a long-term plan with ample data.

