Is someone using a SIM card in your name? Here's how to find out and block it

Fake SIM cards are a big problem, just like fake products. If a fake SIM card is being used in your name, you'll face a lot of headaches in the future. So how do you know if there's a fake SIM in your name? It's easy to find out.

Cyber Crimes with Fake SIMs

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has warned that fraudsters are committing cybercrimes with fake SIM cards obtained through fake documents. Millions of such fake SIMs are in use. Those in whose name they are being used also face legal problems.

To create awareness among consumers in the wake of legal issues and threatening calls becoming a headache, the Department of Telecommunications shared a video on social media. It explained the actions to be taken.

"Cybercriminals can obtain fraudulent SIM cards using your documents. Such fake SIM cards can be used for various cyber frauds. To protect yourself, visit the Sanchar Saathi portal provided by the Department of Telecommunications. It helps to check any active SIM cards registered in your name." "If you notice any unknown numbers associated with your identity, immediately report them through the Sanchar Saathi portal or the application launched by the Central Government," it said.

How to identify a fake SIM card? The Telecom Department explained a simple process in its video. First, visit the Sanchar Saathi (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/) portal or application. Then follow the steps below.

* First go to the Sanchar Saathi web portal or application.

* Look for the option labeled "Know the mobile connections in your name".

* After selecting this, a new window from TAFCOP will appear.

* Enter your mobile number along with the provided captcha.

* Next, enter the OTP sent to your number to log in.

* Then you will see a list of all SIM cards registered in your name.

* If you find any fake numbers, you can request them to be removed from your name by marking them as "Not Required".

* After the Department of Telecommunications and telecom companies accept your request, they will take appropriate action. They will block the fraudulent number registered in your name.

