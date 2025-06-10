Image Credit : Apple Hub Twitter

macOS Tahoe

The largest redesign in years is included in Apple's latest macOS version, macOS Tahoe. With smoother components and transparent effects thanks to a new Liquid Glass design, the interface now seems more streamlined and customised. Changes have been made to the Dock, toolbars, sidebars and even a totally translucent menu bar that gives the impression that everything is more open.

Now, you can add symbols, emoticons, and color tints to folders and app icons. Depending on what you use most, you may rearrange the Control Center, which has been updated.

Additionally, you'll see Live Activities from your iPhone, such as food delivery or taxi trips, appear in real time on your Mac.

For the first time, the Phone app—yes, the one on your iPhone—will be fully functional on Mac. While working, you may view voicemails and recent calls, filter unfamiliar calls, and put calls on hold.

With Apple Intelligence, shortcuts now function better, enabling you to automate additional operations, such as comparing notes with transcripts or translating conversations.

Metal 4, Game Overlay, and the new Apple Games app are all boosting gaming.