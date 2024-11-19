How to Use WhatsApp on 4 Devices: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp's Multi Device Support allows users to access their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously. Let's explore how it works.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Access WhatsApp on 4 devices

WhatsApp is constantly updated with new features to enhance user experience. One such feature introduced in 2024 is Multi Device Support, allowing users to use their WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices simultaneously.

article_image2

WhatsApp Multi Device Support

Previously, users needed separate mobile numbers for WhatsApp on different devices. Now, a single account can be used on multiple devices, including mobile and laptop, concurrently.

article_image3

WhatsApp Companion Mode

To use this feature, called Companion Mode, users need an active WhatsApp account on their primary device. Let's learn how to use WhatsApp on four devices.

article_image4

WhatsApp Web

To use WhatsApp on a laptop, open WhatsApp on your primary phone and scan the QR code displayed on the computer screen. Follow the same process for the WhatsApp desktop application.

article_image5

WhatsApp on a secondary phone

To link WhatsApp on another phone, install the app and accept the privacy policy. Tap the three dots in the top right corner, go to the menu, and select the option to link this phone as a companion device. Scan the QR code displayed with your primary phone.

article_image6

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks

Once done, your WhatsApp chats will sync, and you can use WhatsApp on all linked devices. Remember, the primary phone must always have an active WhatsApp account for uninterrupted service.

article_image7

WhatsApp Multi Device Limitations

While Multi Device offers flexibility, it has limitations. Features like live location sharing and status updates are unavailable on linked devices. If the primary device is offline for over 14 days, all linked devices will be logged out.

