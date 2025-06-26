Image Credit : GOOGLE

In today's digital world, we no longer need expensive DSLR cameras, lighting setups, or editing suites for professional photos. AI-powered tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT can transform our pictures into studio-quality portraits. With just a detailed text prompt, you can create stunning portraits.

A recent viral reel by Instagram creator @ruiz.acosta showcased this power of ChatGPT, creating a hyper-realistic black-and-white portrait entirely using ChatGPT's image generation feature.