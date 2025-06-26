How to create studio-quality portraits using ChatGPT? A simple guide
3 easy steps to transform your photos into studio-quality portraits using ChatGPT. Learn how to craft prompts for captivating AI-generated images.
A detailed prompt creates a photo studio!
In today's digital world, we no longer need expensive DSLR cameras, lighting setups, or editing suites for professional photos. AI-powered tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT can transform our pictures into studio-quality portraits. With just a detailed text prompt, you can create stunning portraits.
A recent viral reel by Instagram creator @ruiz.acosta showcased this power of ChatGPT, creating a hyper-realistic black-and-white portrait entirely using ChatGPT's image generation feature.
A leap in ChatGPT's image generation capabilities!
Over the past few months, ChatGPT's image generation capabilities have seen a significant leap, not just in resolution and detail, but also in stylistic flexibility. Whether it's realistic images or imaginative painted scenes, the tool now offers a greater creative range than ever before.
A few months ago, the "Ghiblification" trend took the internet by storm, with users creating portraits or scenes in the distinct hand-drawn style of Studio Ghibli. The results were impressive.
Understanding Prompts: A New Dimension
ChatGPT can now understand lighting setups, lens types, emotions, background isolation, and art styles. It produces outputs comparable to concept art or high-end digital renderings. The key lies in how you describe the image you want.
Here's a prompt a creator used: “Please create a top-angle, close-up black-and-white portrait of my face, facing forward. Use a 35mm lens look, 10.7K 4HD quality. Proud expression, water droplets on my face. Deep black shadow background – only the face is visible and appears very clear. 4:3 ratio, with a 1/5 processing depth effect.”
Why is this prompt so effective?
This prompt is effective because it provides the model with very precise parameters. The camera angle and lens type ("top angle", "35-mm lens") mimic how a portrait photographer would frame a dramatic shot.
The lighting and background cues ("deep black shadow background", "only the face is visible") help isolate the subject and enhance the drama.
Texture and emotion ("water droplets on my face", "proud expression") add layers of storytelling and realism.
The resolution and ratio ("10.7K 4HD", "4:3 ratio") ensure the final image is premium and print-ready.
Some sample prompts:
Here are some sample prompts suggested by ChatGPT:
Prompt 1:
“Create a dramatic low-angle black-and-white portrait of my face with a confident expression. Use a cinematic 50mm lens effect, ultra-high-definition (10K), soft fog on the shoulders, and strong contrast lighting. The background should be completely black, and only the face is clearly visible. 4:3 ratio.”
Prompt 2:
“Generate a moody black-and-white side-profile portrait with sharp focus on the facial features. Simulate a 24mm lens look, 4K resolution. Light rain on the skin, a subtle shimmering effect, and soft shadows on a deep matte black background. Expression: calm and introspective. Use a 3:2 ratio.”
Prompt 3:
“Render a high-contrast, close-up monochrome portrait using a virtual 85mm lens effect in 8K. The face should be directly lit, with soft tones on the forehead and cheeks. Add a slight smoky black fade in the background. Emphasize the subtle details of the face with sharp clarity. 1:1 ratio.”
Prompts
These prompts are just examples of how you can structure your prompt to get the desired output. We recommend modifying them to your liking.