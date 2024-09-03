Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out!

    Wondering if your crush has blocked you on WhatsApp? Look out for these signs: no profile photo updates, no status or last seen timestamps, trouble making calls, or inability to add them to groups. Remember, WhatsApp doesn’t notify blocks, so stay calm and don’t jump to conclusions.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    If you haven’t seen any changes to your crush’s profile photo, it might be a sign you’ve been blocked. Check if their photo remains unchanged for a while.

    A lack of status updates or last seen timestamps could mean you’ve been blocked. If you’re not seeing any activity, this might be a clue.

    If you can’t make WhatsApp calls to a specific contact but can call others, it might indicate a block. Persistent issues with calls are a potential sign.

    As a group admin, if you can’t add your crush to a group, they might have blocked you. Sometimes, this issue arises even if their account is disabled.

    Look for patterns. If you notice multiple signs like no profile updates and call issues, it’s worth considering that you might be blocked.
     

    Remember, WhatsApp doesn’t send notifications when you’re blocked. These signs are indirect indicators and not guaranteed proof.

    Whether or not your crush has blocked you, it’s important to stay calm. Communication issues can arise for many reasons, so try not to jump to conclusions.
     

