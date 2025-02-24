Google Pay introduces bill splitting feature: Share expenses easily with family and friends!

We often have numerous bills like credit card bills, gas bills, and electricity bills, many of which are paid online. Google Pay now offers a feature to easily split these bills with friends, colleagues, and family members. No separate app is needed; you can use the bill split feature within the Google Pay app to easily divide the total bill amount.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

GPay Bill Splitting

With this feature in GPay, it's easy to share your bill with others and take a portion of their bill. You can use the bill-splitting feature through GPay on Android or iOS devices.

GPay Bill Payment Group

How to use this latest GPay feature?

To use it, open the GPay app on your mobile and click the search box at the top of the home screen. Connect all the friends you want to share the bill with and name the group. That's it!

Also Read | Google to open its first retail stores in India soon – Here’s what to expect

Google Pay Bill Splitting Option

You can create multiple bill-splitting groups through GPay. After deciding how to split the bill, you can send a request to the people in the group. However, their approval is mandatory to pay the bills.

Also Read | Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report

