Google AI: Try on clothes virtually, no trial rooms needed!

Gone are the days of trial rooms! Google introduced an AI shopping tool that lets users virtually try on clothes. This technology eliminates the need for physical fitting rooms, offering a convenient and realistic shopping experience.

Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

Gone are the days of trial rooms! Google introduces an AI shopping tool that lets users virtually try on clothes. This technology eliminates the need for physical fitting rooms, offering a convenient and realistic shopping experience.

Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

Google's virtual tool visualizes how a garment would look in sizes from XXS to XXXL. Users can select a model resembling their body type and virtually try on clothes, bridging the gap between online and offline shopping.

Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

After selecting a garment and a model, users can see how the clothing drapes, including details like folds, wrinkles, and other nuances. Once satisfied, users can purchase the item directly from the retailer's site.

Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

Google utilizes generative AI technology with a technique called diffusion. This allows for high-quality image generation of clothes, blouses, and other tops on models, addressing a common online shopping challenge by considering the garment's texture, drape, and fit.

Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

Launched last year, Google's virtual try-on now supports clothing. Shoppers have spent significant time trying on clothes virtually, with virtual try-on images receiving 60% more "high-quality views" compared to other pages. After trying on, users are encouraged to visit the brand's page. Search for supported brands like SIMKHAI on Google and look for the "Try-on" icon.

Latest Videos