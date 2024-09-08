Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google AI: Try on clothes virtually, no trial rooms needed!

    Gone are the days of trial rooms! Google introduced an AI shopping tool that lets users virtually try on clothes. This technology eliminates the need for physical fitting rooms, offering a convenient and realistic shopping experience.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

    Gone are the days of trial rooms! Google introduces an AI shopping tool that lets users virtually try on clothes. This technology eliminates the need for physical fitting rooms, offering a convenient and realistic shopping experience.

    article_image2

    Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

    Google's virtual tool visualizes how a garment would look in sizes from XXS to XXXL. Users can select a model resembling their body type and virtually try on clothes, bridging the gap between online and offline shopping.

    article_image3

    Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

    After selecting a garment and a model, users can see how the clothing drapes, including details like folds, wrinkles, and other nuances. Once satisfied, users can purchase the item directly from the retailer's site.

    article_image4

    Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

    Google utilizes generative AI technology with a technique called diffusion. This allows for high-quality image generation of clothes, blouses, and other tops on models, addressing a common online shopping challenge by considering the garment's texture, drape, and fit.

    article_image5

    Google AI: Virtual try-on for clothes

    Launched last year, Google's virtual try-on now supports clothing. Shoppers have spent significant time trying on clothes virtually, with virtual try-on images receiving 60% more "high-quality views" compared to other pages. After trying on, users are encouraged to visit the brand's page. Search for supported brands like SIMKHAI on Google and look for the "Try-on" icon.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week? gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week?

    Starliner Landing: A Success with Lessons Learned: Boeing to Analyze Service Module Issue Through Simulation Testing gcw

    Starliner landing: Boeing to analyze service module issue through simulation testing

    Telegram to remove or disable services that have been misused by scammers, says Pavel Durov snt

    Telegram to remove or disable services that have been misused by scammers, says Pavel Durov

    Crack prevention in concrete: New 3D printing method inspired by ancient Fish vkp

    Crack prevention in concrete: New 3D printing method inspired by ancient Fish

    Why is Apple likely to ditch fine woven cases? What's next for iPhone accessories? gcw

    Why is Apple likely to ditch fine woven cases? What's next for iPhone accessories?

    Recent Stories

    Is President Biden taking too much time off? A record-breaking 40 percent of his tenure are vacation days dmn

    Is President Biden taking too much time off? A record-breaking 40 percent of his tenure are vacation days

    Brown Eggs or White Eggs: Which is Healthier? RBA

    Brown Eggs or White Eggs: Which is Healthier?

    Is Radhika Merchant Pregnant? Family Planning Rumors After Two Months of Marriage

    Is Radhika Merchant Pregnant? Her Ganpati Puja look sparks rumor

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood; gives birth to baby girl ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood; gives birth to baby girl

    What is a Marriage Certificate and how can you obtain one in India? NTI

    What is a Marriage Certificate and how can you obtain one in India?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon