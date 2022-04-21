Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gesture recognition to whiteboard: Zoom announces new features for better experience

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Users can now effortlessly convey how they are feeling with others and promote seamless connection with Gesture Recognition, which allows visual motions, such as a raised hand, to immediately show a matching meeting emotion, according to the business.

    Zoom, a video-conferencing platform, has announced the release of new features such as AGVesture Recognition, Zoom IQ for Sales, Zoom Whiteboard, and others.

    Users can now effortlessly convey how they are feeling with others and promote seamless connection with Gesture Recognition, which allows visual motions, such as a raised hand, to immediately show a matching meeting emotion, according to the business.

    This feature presently enables Raise Hand and Thumbs Up reactions and requires client version 5.10.3 or above to be enabled. It may be activated at the account, group, or user level. By default, this parameter is turned off at the client level.

    Zoom claims to have fully reinvented the whiteboard experience to provide the all-new Whiteboard, a cross-platform, permanent, online visual collaboration solution integrated straight into the Zoom desktop client, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Rooms for Touch devices.

    "Shapes, connectors, sticky notes, adding photos, and more capabilities will let you take your collaboration to the next level. For more information on Zoom Whiteboard, visit our blog or the Zoom Whiteboard website!" according to the firm.

    Also Read | Google Meet rolls out live translated captions feature; Know all about it

    Zoom claimed that firms may now use Zoom IQ for Sales, a conversation AI solution that analyses client interactions to expose critical insights, actions, and content from sales meetings, to help their sales teams realise their full potential.

    Also Read | Microsoft Teams introduces new feature, allow users to automatically delete stored recordings

