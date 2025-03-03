Facebook Live videos to auto-delete in 30 days: Major policy update!

Facebook has announced that live videos uploaded will be automatically deleted after 30 days. Users can share, download, or delete videos as clips or reels. Videos on deceased individuals' accounts will not be deleted.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:41 AM IST

How to save Facebook LIVE video

According to a new announcement published on Facebook's Newsroom page, live videos created by users will only be available on their page for 30 days. During that time, live videos can be shared as clips or reels. Users can also delete or download the videos themselves.

How to download FB LIVE video

"After 30 days, your video will no longer be viewable and will be automatically removed from your page. It will also be removed from Meta servers," Facebook said. This change started on February 19th. Users will receive an email notification when this is implemented on their account. From the date of that notification, any live video on that user's account will be automatically deleted 30 days after it is posted.

Facebook live video auto delete

"You will be given 90 days to download your old live videos or move them to cloud storage after you are notified," Facebook said. If more time is needed, there is also an option to postpone video deletion for 6 months. However, users can only postpone live video deletion once. After six months, old live videos will be deleted.

Facebook update

Facebook also stated that if a user's account is converted to a memorialized account after their death, no videos will be deleted from it. No changes will be made to the posts published by the deceased person. They can be viewed by friends and family.

Facebook live video

Previously, Facebook has recommended several ways to download recorded live videos. You can create a file containing all live videos that can be downloaded or saved in cloud storage. This allows you to download all live videos in bulk.

Facebook newsroom

You can select and download one or more live videos from a Facebook page or a user's profile. It is also possible to download only one live video separately.

