BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

BSNL's Rs. 2099 plan offers 425 days of validity, applicable only to GP-2 and above customers. It provides unlimited voice calling for 395 days and 2GB daily data, with speeds reduced to 40 Kbps post-exhaustion.

article_image1
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

If you're looking for yearly recharge prepaid plans from BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), you've come to the right place. Without wasting your time, let's get straight to the plans. But one thing you should know before we do is that BSNL is still rolling out 4G, and these plans might not be ideal for everyone if they don't have good BSNL coverage/network in their area.

article_image2

BSNL Yearly Validity Plans for 2025

BSNL Rs. 1198 Plan: The first plan on this list is the Rs. 1198 offer. It comes with 365 days validity and offers customers 300 minutes of voice calling + 3GB data and 30 SMS every month for 12 months. This would be a good choice for those who want to keep a BSNL SIM as a secondary option.

article_image3

BSNL Rs. 2099 Plan: BSNL's Rs. 2099 plan offers 425 days of validity, applicable only to GP-2 and above customers. It provides unlimited voice calling for 395 days and 2GB daily data, with speeds reduced to 40 Kbps after data exhaustion. SMS benefits are 100 per day for 395 days. All benefits are available for 395 days, but the validity is for 425 days.

article_image4

BSNL Rs. 2399 Plan: BSNL's Rs. 2399 plan comes with 425 days of service validity and offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 395 days.

article_image5

BSNL Rs. 2999 Plan: The most expensive plan on BSNL's list, the Rs. 2999 plan, offers customers 3GB daily data and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. It comes with 365 days of service validity.

