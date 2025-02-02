BSNL users rejoice! No recharge required until March 2026 – Check latest and affordable plans

BSNL Recharge Plan: The central government's telecommunications company, BSNL, has implemented a super recharge plan for one year. Let's take a detailed look at the highlights of this plan.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

BSNL's One-Year Recharge Plan

Private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea provide telecommunication services in India. Jio and Airtel have already launched 5G services. However, the government's telecommunications company, BSNL, is still providing 3G service.

However, as private companies increased their recharge rates, many customers switched to BSNL. This is because BSNL offers low-cost plans. With BSNL planning to launch 4G services by March of this year, more customers are expected to become BSNL users.

BSNL Recharge Plan Details

Let's take a detailed look at a super recharge plan offered by BSNL. BSNL has introduced a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 1,999. The validity of this plan is 12 months or one year. This plan offers unlimited free calling on all local and STD networks. This is a great opportunity for users who want long-term benefits.

Under this plan, you get a total of 600GB of data. You can use this data all at once or throughout the year, as there is no daily data limit. Additionally, this plan provides 100 free SMS per day. For those who want to avoid frequent recharges, the Rs. 1,999 plan is a great way to save money.

 

BSNL Budget Plans

With a full-year validity period, unlimited calling, and a flexible 600GB data pack, this recharge plan offers you a host of benefits at an affordable price. Compared to BSNL, Jio's similar annual plan is more expensive.

Jio offers a 365-day validity plan priced at Rs. 3,599. This plan provides a total of 912.5GB of data, with a daily limit of 2.5GB. It also includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, you get free access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

BSNL vs Jio

Compared to BSNL's annual plan, Jio's plan is much more expensive. Although it offers an additional 300GB of data, the price is still high. The only advantage of this plan is that it offers 5G unlimited internet service. So, if you want a low-cost recharge for a year, choose BSNL's annual plan without hesitation.

