BSNL to introduce WiFi calling services; gears up to compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel

BSNL, the leading Indian government telecom company, is continuously expanding its services and competing with private telecom companies. It is making its mark in the market by introducing various recharge plans. In this context, BSNL is preparing to bring another new service for its users. Let's find out the complete details.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

Recently, BSNL has increased its momentum. It is creating a new trend in attracting telecom users across the country. It is bringing recharge plans to compete with private companies. As a result, many users are switching to BSNL. BSNL, which is already rapidly expanding 4G services across the country, is preparing to introduce another service soon.

So far, only Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering Voice over Wi-Fi calling services across the country. Vodafone has also made these services available, but only in selected areas. Meanwhile, BSNL is also considering offering these services. This decision was taken while expanding 4G services across the country.

BSNL aims to release one lakh 4G sites by June 2025 and plans to upgrade some sites to 5G. These WiFi calling services will be made available continuously for 4G services. BSNL also stated that Volt services will be launched by default for 4G users. This means there is no need to activate it manually. The company mentioned that if Volt services are not activated, customer care should be contacted.

What is WiFi Calling?

Currently, almost every phone supports WiFi calling. This facility is very useful for providing a better experience to users in areas/zones with weak network coverage. Jio and Airtel, which have already expanded 4G services across the country, have already made these services available, and now BSNL is taking steps in this direction.

In addition to this..

Meanwhile, BSNL is preparing to bring 4G services to one lakh sites soon. In addition to this, it recently introduced Intranet Fiber TV services at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. About 3.6 million subscribers from other private telecom companies have joined BSNL, which is moving forward to provide better services to consumers with the changing times.

