BSNL launches new recharge plan with 1-year validity: Check price and benefits
BSNL has introduced a recharge plan with a validity of one full year. Let's take a detailed look at the price and other details of this plan.
BSNL One-Year Recharge Plan
BSNL Recharge Offer
This limited-time offer is available from May 7th to May 14th. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's affordable recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,999. Under this plan, users benefit from unlimited calls and free national roaming across India.
Additionally, it includes 100 free SMS and a generous 600GB of internet data. BSNL has extended the validity period. Previously, this plan came with a standard validity of 365 days. But with the new offer, users will now get a validity period of 380 days.
Good news for BSNL customers
BSNL users will now get a full year validity of 365 days with this plan. This also includes unlimited calls and free national roaming benefits.
Meanwhile, BSNL has decided to discontinue one of its special services. The company is ready to replace it with a new AI-powered system based on user feedback. That is, BSNL will phase out the Personalized Ringback Tone (PRBT) service and introduce an AI-based alternative following requests from corporate customers.
BSNL 4G service
Although BSNL continues to offer affordable plans, the company's customer base is fluctuating. In February, BSNL lost a large number of customers.
But in March, it turned things around by adding 49,177 new customers. This increase has brought its total subscriber count to 91 million. BSNL is engaged in bringing 4G service fully. It is noteworthy that if 4G comes fully, more customers can be attracted.