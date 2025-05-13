Image Credit : X

This limited-time offer is available from May 7th to May 14th. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's affordable recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,999. Under this plan, users benefit from unlimited calls and free national roaming across India.

Additionally, it includes 100 free SMS and a generous 600GB of internet data. BSNL has extended the validity period. Previously, this plan came with a standard validity of 365 days. But with the new offer, users will now get a validity period of 380 days.