BSNL brings unlimited calls, data plan at an unmatched price of Rs 5

A groundbreaking announcement has surprised millions of phone users. For less than Rs 5, a new plan offers unlimited calling and data.

A revolutionary decision by the central Modi government. A pocket-friendly recharge plan with long validity introduced at the start of the year.

This plan has understandably disrupted the sleep of companies like Vi, Airtel, and Jio. Learn more details quickly.

This plan not only offers long validity at a low cost but can also be used to keep the SIM active. This plan provides customers with more validity and benefits compared to private telecom companies.

The specialty of this plan is that you won't find these benefits at this price anywhere else. If the data runs out, you can recharge a data voucher and continue using the service.

So, if you're willing to spend Rs 4.98 per day, this BSNL plan could be perfect for you. The Rs 897 prepaid plan can therefore prove to be a great option. Customers get a validity of 6 months with this plan for less than Rs 1000.

