BSNL brings unlimited calls, data plan at an unmatched price of Rs 5

A groundbreaking announcement has surprised millions of phone users. For less than Rs 5, a new plan offers unlimited calling and data.

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

A revolutionary decision by the central Modi government. A pocket-friendly recharge plan with long validity introduced at the start of the year.

article_image2

This plan has understandably disrupted the sleep of companies like Vi, Airtel, and Jio. Learn more details quickly.

article_image3

This plan not only offers long validity at a low cost but can also be used to keep the SIM active. This plan provides customers with more validity and benefits compared to private telecom companies.

article_image4

The specialty of this plan is that you won't find these benefits at this price anywhere else. If the data runs out, you can recharge a data voucher and continue using the service.

article_image5

So, if you're willing to spend Rs 4.98 per day, this BSNL plan could be perfect for you. The Rs 897 prepaid plan can therefore prove to be a great option. Customers get a validity of 6 months with this plan for less than Rs 1000.

