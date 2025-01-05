BSNL 4G service set to roll out by March: All you need to know

BSNL has released a major update regarding the much-awaited full rollout of its 4G service, bringing good news to its customers.

BSNL Service Private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea provide telecommunication services in India. Jio and Airtel have already moved beyond 3G and 4G to offer 5G services. Vodafone Idea is also preparing to launch its 5G service. However, BSNL, the state-owned telecom company, is still providing 3G service. Despite this, with Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea increasing their recharge rates, many customers are switching to BSNL. BSNL has now announced good news for its customers who have been eagerly waiting for the 4G service.

When will 4G service be available? BSNL's 4G service is announced to be available by March. With ongoing work, it is expected to be fully rolled out nationwide by the end of this year. The existing 3G network will be shut down once the 4G service is launched. BSNL has already permanently discontinued 3G network in some areas. In areas where 4G is being rolled out, customers with 3G SIMs will only have calling facilities, not data.

How to get a 4G SIM card? BSNL Chief General Manager R.K. Choudhary stated that the 4G network has been fully upgraded in districts across various states, leading to the disconnection of the 3G network in most of these areas. The remaining 3G services will be discontinued from January 15th. Once the 4G service is fully launched, BSNL customers can visit their nearest customer service center or BSNL office to exchange their old 3G SIM cards for new 4G SIM cards.

Attracting Customers Customers need to carry their photo ID to the center. SIM cards issued before 2017 are being replaced without any charges, according to BSNL officials. It is expected that the full rollout of BSNL's 4G service will attract millions of customers from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone.

