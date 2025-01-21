BEWARE! QR Code payments could be a gateway for scammers

Scanning QR codes is a convenient way to pay at stores using PhonePe, Paytm, or Google Pay. But there are risks involved in QR code payments. Learn how to avoid them.

QR code scams

People now use UPI for all kinds of payments. Scanning a QR code to pay at stores via PhonePe, Paytm, or Google Pay is an easy way, but QR code payments are also risky. Experts say that checking the recipient's name before making a QR code payment is a way to avoid fraud.

QR Code Payments Scam

In Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, fraudsters replaced QR codes posted outside several establishments overnight. This included petrol pumps, medical stores, and other shops. Once customers made payments, the money went into the fraudster's account. Similar incidents are coming to light in many cities across the country.

QR Code Payments

What precautions should be taken to avoid QR code fraud? After scanning the QR code, check the name of the person receiving the money. Also, use Google Lens to check if the code is correct. If the QR code is not clear, do not scan it. Remember that the QR code is scanned only to send money, not to receive it.

Online Payments Scam

Merchants can also take some steps to avoid fraud. After opening the shop, scan the QR code and check if your name and account details are displayed correctly. Keep the QR code inside the shop. It is important that no one can change it from outside. Before accepting payment, ask customers what name appears on the scanner. After receiving payment, be sure to check the notification from the bank.

QR Code Fraud

The Central Government, Reserve Bank of India, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are jointly taking several initiatives from time to time to prevent fraud. In that respect, an official website www.cybercrime.gov.in has been created to file complaints regarding online fraud. Complaints can also be lodged through the helpline number 1930.

QR Code Payment Fraud

Financial losses from online fraud have been increasing in recent years. In 2021-22, Rs 19.35 crore was lost in 14,625 cases. This increased to Rs 41.73 crore in 30,340 cases in 2022-23 and Rs 56.34 crore in 39,638 cases in 2023-24. So far in 2024-25, there has been a financial loss of Rs 22.22 crore in 18,167 cases.

