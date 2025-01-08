Avoid THESE common WhatsApp mistakes to prevent legal issues

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most used messaging app in the world. Did you know that there are certain mistakes you should absolutely avoid while using WhatsApp, which is present on almost everyone's phone? Making certain mistakes can lead to legal trouble.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

WhatsApp misuse

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives. We check it first thing in the morning and last thing at night. We use it all day for videos, messages, and more. But did you know that misusing this versatile app can land you in jail?

Did you know that certain activities on WhatsApp are illegal? Sharing obscene, violent, or religiously offensive content on WhatsApp is against the law. According to Section 67 of the IT Act 2000, doing so can result in imprisonment and fines.

Sharing sensational news, messages, or videos that incite riots in WhatsApp groups can disrupt social harmony. Those involved in such activities can face imprisonment under IPC Section 505.

Harassment

Harassing or sending threatening messages to anyone on WhatsApp is illegal. Such actions are considered a serious offense under IPC Section 503 and are punishable by law.

Sending messages or videos that harm racial, religious, or social harmony is a crime. If you are a WhatsApp group admin, prevent such content or face consequences. Group admins are held responsible for such messages shared in their groups.

Sharing obscene or violent videos related to children, posts or discussions about child sexual abuse, and sharing such content on WhatsApp is illegal and considered a serious offense under the POCSO Act. Selling fake copies of Aadhaar cards, passports, or government documents on WhatsApp is also a crime.

Precautions are necessary

Experts advise taking precautions while using WhatsApp. Avoid sharing messages and videos as mentioned above. Verify the authenticity of received messages before sharing them with others. WhatsApp is a good communication tool, but misuse can lead to trouble. Therefore, experts recommend responsible usage.

