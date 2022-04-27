Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone; All about it

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    At start, the shop will only include tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, as well as the third-generation iPhone SE. Apple said it expects to extend the shop later this year with tools, manuals, and parts for Macs that use Apple silicon processors.

    Apple stated today that it has begun its iPhone self-service repair programme, which was announced late last year, and will allow iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE customers to do certain repairs at home in the United States, with plans to debut in Europe later this year.

    Genuine repair instructions, as well as Apple parts and equipment, will be accessible at a new Self Service Repair Store, according to Apple. Customers will have access to over 200 individual components and tools at the store. At start, the shop will only include tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, as well as the third-generation iPhone SE. Apple said it expects to extend the shop later this year with tools, manuals, and parts for Macs that use Apple silicon processors.

    Also Read | Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

    Customers must first check the repair manual for their product and the individual repair on Apple's support website before performing a repair. Following that, they'll be able to order the necessary parts and tools from the Self Service Repair Store and start the repair. According to Apple, all tools and components sold in the store go through "extensive testing to assure the highest quality, safety, and dependability."

    Also Read | Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units

    While users must acquire the necessary parts for the repair, Apple will supply a $49 kit that contains all of the necessary tools for customers to undertake repairs. Customers will be able to rent the equipment for one week before returning it to Apple, and it will be sent free of charge. Customers who do not want to acquire and purchase tools for a single repair can take advantage of this renting option.

    Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips

    According to the business, the programme is part of Apple's attempts to "further increase access to repairs." Nonetheless, Apple advises the "vast majority" of consumers to see a professional repair provider, such as an Apple Store, to guarantee their devices are serviced securely and reliably.

    Also Read | iPhone 12 top selling phone, Apple shipped over 1 million Made-In-India iPhones in 2022: Report

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Instagram to soon allow users to pin best posts to their accounts gcw

    Instagram to soon allow users to pin best posts to their accounts

    iPhone 12 top selling phone Apple shipped over 1 million Made-In-India iPhones in 2022 report gcw

    iPhone 12 top selling phone, Apple shipped over 1 million Made-In-India iPhones in 2022: Report

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raisina Dialogue 2022 big tech

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

    Meta to open its first retail store on May 9 highlight metaverse related products gcw

    Meta to open its first retail store on May 9, to highlight metaverse-related products

    Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch today: Expected price features how to watch event gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch today: Expected price, features, how to watch event

    Recent Stories

    Man sets his e-bike ablaze after service centre fails to extend timely support - gps

    Watch: Man sets his e-bike ablaze after service centre fails to extend timely support

    Watch Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind-tgy

    Watch: Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair 5 unknown benefits of Ghee you may not have known gcw

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair: 5 unknown benefits of Ghee

    Indores traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan';watch-tgy

    Indore’s traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan’s song ‘Janu Meri Jaan’; watch

    Watch Kid pretends to be a restaurant chef; Netizens love his honesty-tgy

    Watch: Kid pretends to be a restaurant chef; Netizens love her honesty

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon