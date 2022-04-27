Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone; All about it

At start, the shop will only include tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, as well as the third-generation iPhone SE. Apple said it expects to extend the shop later this year with tools, manuals, and parts for Macs that use Apple silicon processors.

Apple stated today that it has begun its iPhone self-service repair programme, which was announced late last year, and will allow iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE customers to do certain repairs at home in the United States, with plans to debut in Europe later this year. Genuine repair instructions, as well as Apple parts and equipment, will be accessible at a new Self Service Repair Store, according to Apple. Customers will have access to over 200 individual components and tools at the store. At start, the shop will only include tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines, as well as the third-generation iPhone SE. Apple said it expects to extend the shop later this year with tools, manuals, and parts for Macs that use Apple silicon processors. Also Read | Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

Customers must first check the repair manual for their product and the individual repair on Apple's support website before performing a repair. Following that, they'll be able to order the necessary parts and tools from the Self Service Repair Store and start the repair. According to Apple, all tools and components sold in the store go through "extensive testing to assure the highest quality, safety, and dependability." Also Read | Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units While users must acquire the necessary parts for the repair, Apple will supply a $49 kit that contains all of the necessary tools for customers to undertake repairs. Customers will be able to rent the equipment for one week before returning it to Apple, and it will be sent free of charge. Customers who do not want to acquire and purchase tools for a single repair can take advantage of this renting option. Also Read | Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips