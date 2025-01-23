Airtel introduces new prepaid plans with UNLIMITED calls and SMS

Airtel has introduced new Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,959 prepaid plans for users who only need voice and SMS services.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) mandate, Bharti Airtel has introduced prepaid plans for voice and SMS services. Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans, catering to users who only require voice and SMS services, in line with TRAI's requirements, allowing consumers to pay only for the services they need. Let's take a quick review of the new prepaid plans and offers available to Airtel customers in this segment.

1. Airtel Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's new Rs. 499 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS messages, valid for 84 days. Additionally, Airtel Rewards include Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for 3 months and free Hello Tunes.

Previously, the plan in this segment cost Rs. 509 and also came with 6GB of data along with Xstream app benefits, providing access to free content. Now, with a price difference of Rs. 10, the new plan offers unlimited voice and SMS benefits without any data benefits.

2. Airtel Rs. 1,959 Prepaid Plan

For Airtel users who prefer a long-term or annual plan, the Rs. 1,959 annual plan offers unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS messages, valid for 365 days. Additionally, Airtel Rewards include Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for 3 months and free Hello Tunes.

Previously, a plan in this segment cost Rs. 1,999 and came with 24GB of data and Xstream app benefits, providing access to free content. Now, this plan has been reduced by Rs. 40 and offers only unlimited voice and SMS benefits.

Other New Plans Launched with Data

3. Airtel Rs. 548 Prepaid Plan

For those looking for an affordable plan with low data and 84 days validity, Airtel has introduced a new plan or we can safely say revised its old Rs. 509 plan with the new Rs. 548 plan. The Airtel Rs. 548 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice, 900 SMS, and 7GB of data, all valid for 84 days. Additionally, Airtel rewards include a 3-month Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tunes. With an increase of Rs. 39, this plan now offers 1GB of additional data, while other benefits remain the same.

Airtel 5G

4. Airtel Rs. 2,249 Prepaid Plan

For those looking for an affordable annual plan with a low amount of data, Airtel has revised its existing Rs. 1999 plan by introducing the new Rs. 2249 plan. The prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice, 30GB of data, and 3600 SMS, all valid for 365 days. Additionally, Airtel rewards include a 3-month Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tunes. With an increase of Rs. 250, this plan now offers 6GB of additional data, and other benefits remain the same.

Conclusion

Airtel's old plans of Rs. 509 and Rs. 1,999, which offered voice, SMS, and data benefits, are no longer available for recharge as of this writing. These two plans have been replaced by the Airtel Rs. 548 and Rs. 2,249 prepaid plans. Two new plans have been bundled with voice and SMS-only benefits. This contributes to Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) target of Rs. 300 while maintaining a competitive price in the market. It coincides with the other two newly introduced or revised plans. Tariff revision measures. This is seen as a tariff adjustment aimed at the higher pricing segment. If Airtel subscribers need additional data on top of these voice and SMS-only plans, they can use Airtel's data packs.

These new plans represent significant tariff revisions, and looking at current trends, we can expect tariff changes. As of this writing, there are no other new plans. We will update if any new plans are introduced.

