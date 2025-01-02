Airtel's 2025 latest prepaid plan at Rs 219: You get 3GB data, UNLIMITED calls and more

Airtel has launched a new Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan offering 3GB data, unlimited calls, and a 30-day validity period. This move comes as a direct response to BSNL's success in attracting customers with its budget-friendly plans.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Private telecom companies have faced setbacks due to price hikes. Customers switched to BSNL after tariff increases. BSNL gained a large customer base with its low-cost recharge plans. In response, Airtel has announced a new low-cost recharge plan.

article_image2

Airtel's Rs 219 plan offers a 30-day validity. It caters to users prioritizing validity and those seeking longer validity at affordable rates instead of expensive recharges.

article_image3

The Rs 219 Airtel recharge plan includes 300 free SMS and unlimited calls to any network for 30 days. It's ideal for users who prioritize calls and extended validity.

article_image4

The Rs 219 plan offers 3GB data and a Rs 5 balance. Data usage beyond 3GB is charged at 50 paise per MB. Airtel's new budget plan may not entice users who switched to BSNL, as the data allowance is limited. Airtel offers other affordable plans for data-heavy users.

